The Hills alum Audrina Patridge has officially gone public her new boyfriend, country singer Michael Ray.

“There’s a lot of things in life worth letting go,” she captioned a photo on Tuesday, July 9, using the lyrics from “Hold,” one of Ray’s country songs. “But the ones that mean the most, you gotta hold.”

In the sweet photo, Patridge, 39, has her arm holding on to Ray, 36, as they look lovingly into each other’s eyes. “Let’s go babe!!! Grateful for you and Kirra,” Ray commented on the photo, sharing her post on his own Instagram Story. (Patridge shares 8-year-old daughter Kirra with ex-husband Corey Bohan.)

While Ray was previously married to fellow country singer Carly Pearce for eight months from 2019 to 2020, fans have watched Patridge look for love since making her reality TV debut on The Hills in 2006. The show included her past relationships with Ryan Cabrera and Justin Bobby Brescia, and while things didn’t work out between them there’s no bad blood.

“I will always have love for him. He feels the same way,” Patridge told Us Weekly of Brescia in July 2022, noting that they still talk from “time to time.”

Following her televised romances, Patridge began her on and off relationship with Bohan, 42, in 2008. He proposed in 2015 and they got married the following year. In June 2016, Patridge welcomed her and Bohan’s daughter, Kirra.

In September 2017, Patridge filed for divorce from Bohan, kicking off their years-long split. They came to a custody agreement over Kirra in October 2021, four years after announcing their divorce. The two share joint legal custody of their daughter.

Patridge offered insight into her tumultuous relationship with Bohan when releasing her 2022 memoir Choices. Initially, the reality TV alum was “very hesitant” to write about their marriage, she told Us exclusively ahead of the book’s release.

“I had to take some breaks in between,” she admitted. “And go back to re-talking about certain things, but I did it and now I could actually read my book without getting emotional.”

She detailed their “toxic” relationship in the book.

“It was such a turning point that that’s something that I couldn’t just leave out [of the memoir] and pretend it never happened,” Patridge added. “Because it did change me for the better and it made me stronger and you know, so I had to include that.”

In the years that followed Patridge’s split from Bohan, she kept her dating life pretty low-key. The MTV alum was romantically linked to Jarod Einsohn in 2022 before taking things public with Ray on Tuesday.