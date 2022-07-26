A woman in love! Audrina Patridge‘s 2022 memoir featured a walk down memory lane — and a close look at her past relationships.

“What really inspired me [to write Choices] was a conversation about The Hills and doing a book. As I kept talking about it, I just used to get so many — and I still do — so many DMs from girls that have been through toxic relationships or have been in the same situation I have with friendships or relationships,” Patridge exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022 about reliving her past. “They wanna know, ‘How did you get out of it? Because watching you go through it and reading stuff online, how did you do it? What’s the secret.'”

The California native added: “Like, there’s not really a secret. So I started responding to all of these girls individually and then at one point I’m like, ‘You know what, let’s just put this all in one place.'”

In the book, the Hills alum discussed the moments from her dating life that didn’t make it on screen — including a chance encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio in Las Vegas that didn’t end the way she expected.

“We chatted for a while. He asked for my phone number, and we texted a little after the trip to Vegas, but we never actually hung out,” she wrote, noting that the actor’s preference for privacy made it “too tough to make anything work.”

Following her time on MTV, the author went on to marry Corey Bohan in November 2016 after eight years of dating. The former couple, who welcomed daughter Kirra five months before their wedding, called it quits in in September 2017. When she filed for divorce, Patridge obtained a temporary restraining order against Bohan. Their divorce was finalized in December 2018.

According to the TV personality, coparenting with her ex-husband continues to come with its challenges. “I try to keep it strictly just about my daughter,” she explained to Us in July 2022. “It’s almost like business. Like, I only respond or write to him on the Talking Parents app, if it’s about our daughter and that’s it.”

Patridge recalled feeling “so many emotions” after her split from Bohan. “I was excited. I was happy, but I was also really sad and it’s, like, mourning a death almost,” she added. “It was such a turning point that that’s something that I couldn’t just leave out [of the memoir] and pretend it never happened. Because it did change me for better and it made me stronger, you know, so I had to include that.”

The Audrina alum isn’t ruling anything out when it comes to her love life — and even admitted in her book that she could still see a future with Justin Bobby Brescia.

“The truth is: I cannot say with certainty that our romantic relationship is over. I can’t deny our natural connection and chemistry,” she wrote about her ex-boyfriend, who she dated during her time on The Hills. “We spent more time together in the last two years — on-and-off camera on [The Hills: New Beginnings] — than anyone realizes.”

Scroll down for a look back at Patridge’s complete dating history: