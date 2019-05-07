Friendly exes! Ryan Cabrera’s on-again, off-again relationship with Audrina Patridge was documented on The Hills and on social media, but have the pair put their differences behind them and called a truce since their latest split?

The “On the Way Down” singer, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively that he and the MTV personality, 33, still keep in touch and chat regularly. “I talked to her yesterday. I mean, she’s amazing,” he gushed at Rhonda’s Kiss’ Good Fortune Gala in Los Angeles on Monday, May 6. “We’ve been friends since 2002. You know, obviously, we’ve had an on-and-off-again relationship, but more than that — more importantly between us two — we’ve always just been really, really supportive of each other.”

The musician added that it “doesn’t matter” if he and Patridge are romantically involved, or simply platonic: “We love each other and that’s where we are. We’ll be friends until the day we die.”

The Hills: New Beginnings star and the singer-songwriter were first linked in 2010, and their relationship — and breakup — was showcased on season 6 of the MTV reality series. Eight years after they called it quits, the duo decided to give their romance another chance.

“They are definitely back together,” a source confirmed to Us in May 2018, days after they were seen hanging out at the 2018 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. However, Patridge and Cabrera could not make their rekindled relationship work, and they split again less than five months after they got back together.

The brief reunion came less than a year after Patridge filed for divorce from her ex Corey Bohan, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Kirra. In October 2017, the reality star was granted full legal and physical custody of the little girl, while the BMX pro, 37, got visitation rights.

The “True” crooner, for his part, was previously linked to stars including Avril Lavigne, Ashlee Simpson and The Veronicas’ Jessica Origliasso.

