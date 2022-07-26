The rest is still unwritten — but Audrina Patridge has penned at least some of it. The former Hills star is opening up about where she stands with her celebrity exes as she celebrates the release of her debut memoir, Choices.

The MTV alum’s book gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at her time on The Hills and her relationships with costars Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag and Kristin Cavallari. Patridge also dives into her life as a mom — she shares daughter Kirra with ex-husband Corey Bohan — and discusses her high-profile romances over the years.

Between 2006 and 2010, viewers watched her ups and downs with exes Ryan Cabrera and Justin Bobby Brescia play out on camera. More than a decade later, the reality star exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that she’s on good terms with both of her former flames.

“I will always have love for him. He feels the same way,” Patridge told Us of Brescia, 40, on Friday, July 15, noting that the exes stay in touch from “time to time.”

“We were a huge part of each other’s … lives for a long time,” she added. “So I think there will always be that friendly, caring, whatever it is.”

As for where she stands with the “True” singer, 40, the California native explained, “Ryan has been such a big part of my life for so long that I feel like will always be friendly, but we both respect each other, you know, in a way now that he’s [married to Alexa Bliss]. And like, I respect that. So there’s no crossing the line, you know?”

She added that she and Bliss talk “every now and then,” and that she and Cabrera spoke “last year.”

While Patridge had nothing but kind words to say about the majority of her exes, she didn’t hesitate to call her marriage to Bohan — to whom she was married from November 2016 to October 2018 — “toxic.”

“It’s not a secret that our relationship was toxic,” the Hills: New Beginnings alum told Us, calling their divorce “a pivotal moment in my life.”

Patridge explained, “It was such a turning point that that’s something that I couldn’t just leave out [of the memoir] and pretend it never happened. Because it did change me for better and it made me stronger and you know, so I had to include that.”

As content as she is after her split from her ex-husband, Patridge confessed there were “so many emotions” involved once their divorce was finalized. “I was excited. I was happy, but I was also really sad and it’s, like, mourning a death almost,” she said.

Coparenting with Bohan, however, will “always have its challenges,” she told Us. “I try to keep it strictly just about my daughter. It’s almost like business. Like, I only respond or write to him on the Talking Parents app, if it’s about our daughter and that’s it.”

Choices hits shelves on Tuesday, July 26. Keep scrolling to see where Patridge — who also discussed her date with Chris Pine — and her famous exes stand today:

With reporting by Leanne Stanton