Audrina Patridge Reveals Where She Stands With Her Former ‘Hills’ Costars

No animosity. Audrina Patridge revealed where she stands with her former Hills costars including Heidi Montag and Lauren Conrad.

When Montag, 35, announced earlier this month that she and Spencer Pratt are expecting their second child, Patridge, 37, reached out with well-wishes. “I have actually told her congratulations and I’m so happy for her,” the MTV personality exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the release of her new book, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again. “I feel like she’s the best mom already and she’s been wanting another baby for so long and she was so heartbroken over it. So, she’s finally pregnant and I think that it’s amazing.”

The Audrina alum added that she speaks to Whitney Port “from time to time.” In Choices, which hit shelves on Tuesday, July 26, the California native recalled running into Conrad, 36, at Disney on Ice and catching up with her. “It would be silly to waste time on an old feud when we’re with our families and our priorities are clearly different now,” Patridge wrote in the memoir.

“I’m pretty cordial and friendly with everyone [from the cast],” the reality TV alum told Us. “There’s no bad blood or anything.”

Despite the seemingly buried hatchet, the Sorority Row actress elaborated on her estrangement from her former bestie in Choices. “There are reasons that she and I aren’t friends anymore, and there was a lot of turmoil between us that we couldn’t talk about on-camera at the time,” she wrote in the new book.

Patridge also stated that she found the fashion designer to be “controlling” during their friendship. ” If you’re in her circle, you have to do and say what Lauren does or says. Otherwise, you’re on the outs,” she wrote.

In addition to giving an update on her friendships with the Hills ladies, the Dancing With the Stars alum also wrote candidly about her past romantic relationships. Patridge told Us that she didn’t give any of her former flames a heads-up before publication.

“The book is not a tell all book. It’s not being negative about anybody or exposing anybody in their secrets or anything,” she explained. “That’s not who I am and that’s not what I do. It’s just about me and my perspective and what I went through with each of those people. So, when they read it, I don’t think anyone’s gonna be, like, upset by it.”

The first-time author detailed her flirtations with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kevin Connolly — as well as her experience dating Chris Pine — in Choices.

“We really liked each other. We talked and stayed in touch a little after we stopped seeing each other. I have nothing but fond memories of Chris,” she wrote of Pine, 41. “He was truly one of the most normal people I’ve ever met in L.A. — and I mean that as the highest compliment.”

With reporting by Leanne Stanton

