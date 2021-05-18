It really happened! Audrina Patridge has finally addressed the rumor that she dated Chris Pine — more than 10 years after the fact.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, recalled meeting the Star Trek actor, 40, shortly after she finished filming the underrated 2009 slasher film Sorority Row. “We were all in Vegas for an award show, and Rumer Willis and the whole cast,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said during the May 12 episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

“He came up to me and introduced himself to me and gave me his number, and all the girls were kicking me under the table like, ‘Oh, my God. You don’t know who that is,'” she continued. “I’m like, ‘No.’ They’re like, ‘That’s Chris Pine.’ I was like, ‘Oh, he’s hot.’”

The pair eventually went out “a few times” but couldn’t make it work due to his burgeoning movie career and her Hills filming commitments. “He didn’t like the whole paparazzi side of it,” she explained. “That was my life, was going out, and I was followed by paparazzi.”

The reality star, who shares daughter Kirra, 4, with ex-husband Corey Bohan, added that their interests didn’t really align at the time. “He was more a real actor, theatre actor, and loved to read books and jazz music,” she said, noting that he “didn’t really like to go out to clubs or anything like that.”

As fans of the original Hills know, clubbing was a very important plot point throughout the show’s run. “At that time in my life, that’s all I was doing, was going out to clubs, because we were filming all the time and around people,” Patridge said.

Still, the duo shared at least one kiss before going their separate ways. The TV personality recalled a date at an Italian restaurant, where the Wonder Woman star ordered squid ink pasta that turned his lips black.

“I at the time didn’t really know what that was,” Patridge continued. “I remember he was eating it, and he had black on his lips when he licked them. He’s like, ‘You’re so beautiful. Can I kiss you?’ And I was like, ‘OK.’ So I kissed him with the black ink. Whatever. I didn’t care. … I’ll never forget that. It was a great kiss!”

Pine has been dating Annabelle Wallis since 2018, but if he ends up back on the market, Patridge wouldn’t rule out giving their relationship another shot.

“Never say never,” she said. “I’m not going to say no. I’m not opposed to it.”