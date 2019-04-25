The Hills are alive with the sounds of Speidi! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have continued to defy reality TV odds for more than a decade.

Two years after they started dating — and documenting their relationship on the MTV hit — Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Heidi and Spencer secretly tied the knot in Mexico in November 2008.

“Heidi, from the moment you came [into] my life, I knew my life would never be the same,” the Pratt Daddy Crystals creator told his bride at the time. “You are the light in my life like the sun to the Earth … I will love you forever and always.”

It would be another several months, however, until Heidi and Spencer’s family, friends, frenemy Lauren Conrad and new costar Kristin Cavallari would watch the couple become husband and wife in the United States. The duo exchanged vows again on April 25, 2009 in front of MTV cameras at Westminster Presbyterian Church in California.

“I’m just so happy they found each other,” Heidi’s mother, Darlene Egelhoff, told Us at the time. “I feel like I’ve passed on the job of taking care of Heidi to him, and it’s a big job! He’s the only other person alive who could do it.”

Following the cancellation of The Hills in 2010, Heidi and Spencer went on to to appear on multiple reality shows together. They appeared to settle down in October 2017 when Heidi gave birth to their first child, a son named Gunner.

“I was like, ‘This is way gnarlier than anything I am mentally prepared for,’” Spencer admitted to Us about labor at the time. “Thankfully, Heidi’s makeup artist and now one of Gunner’s godmothers stepped in for the first couple hours.”

