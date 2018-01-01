Audrina Patridge reflected on a year of ups and downs after her split from husband Corey Bohan in a New Year’s Eve post and vowed to “strive for love, positivity and forgiveness” in 2018.

“This year has been quite a year for me! Full of ups & downs, happiness & sadness,” the former reality TV star captioned her Instagram top nine post on Sunday, December 31. “Despite the bad I’ll always hold on to the happy memories and strive for love, positivity and forgiveness … the unknown & change is always a scary feeling! But by walking in faith I have learned to trust god even when I don’t understand his plan…. I am so grateful for Kirra, my family, friends and everyone who has supported me….. even the ones who have critiqued me;) Who’s ready for a new journey in 2018??!! I know I am:) I wish you all the best! Adios 2017 the count down is on!”

As previously reported, the Hills alum, 32, and the BMX dirt bike rider, 35, called it quits in September after 10 months of marriage. Patridge, who shares 18-month-old daughter Kirra with Bohan, filed for divorce days after she was granted a temporary restraining order against her husband, claiming that he became violent with her on several occasions. (He was not charged with domestic violence due to lack of evidence.)

A source previously told Us Weekly that the couple’s relationship had “been tumultuous from the beginning,” but they “wanted to make it work” for their daughter.

The pair reached a custody agreement in October, with Patridge getting full legal and physical custody of their toddler and the Aussie pro was allowed visitation with Kirra on Sundays, and Monday and Wednesday afternoons. He was also ordered to move out of his and Patridge’s home.

Bohan subsequently filed a response to Patridge’s divorce filing, requesting joint legal and physical custody of Kirra and spousal support from his estranged wife.

A source told Us in November that Patridge is “doing OK and working on getting back to her normal life,” amid the bitter split.

