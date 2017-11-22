Audrina Patridge is beginning a fresh chapter. Eight weeks after filing to end her 10-month marriage to Corey Bohan and requesting a temporary restraining order, the Hills alum is “doing OK and working on getting back to her normal life,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

As she battles the Aussie BMX pro, 35, for custody of their 17-month-old daughter, Kirra, Patridge, 32, is “starting to do things again with her friends, which has been good for her,” the insider says.

Not on her agenda: finding a new man. “Audrina is not looking to date right now,” the source tells Us. “Her priority is her daughter.”

The reality star and the Aussie athlete reached an agreement in early October that she would get full legal and physical custody of Kirra, while he was granted visitation rights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays. A Los Angeles Police Department PIO also confirmed to Us at the time that Bohan had been ordered to move out of their family home by October 13.

Bohan filed his divorce response on October 24 to request joint legal and physical custody of Kirra and spousal support from his estranged wife. He also asked the court to terminate the ability to award support to Patridge and for her to pay his attorney’s fees.

The former couple began dating in 2008 and wed in Hawaii in November 2016.

For more on Patridge, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!