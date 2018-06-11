Avicii has been laid to rest in his hometown of Stockholm, Sweden, nearly two months after his death.

Jesse Waits — a nightclub owner and close friend of the EDM DJ — took to Instagram on Saturday, June 9, to document the goodbye in a short but heartfelt post.

Waits began a series of photos with a pic of a single rose on top of a funeral order of service booklet, which has Avicci’s real name, Tim Bergling, printed on it. He captioned the post with a simple heart emoji. The first picture was followed by nine photos of the pals together.

Avicii’s family first revealed their plans for a private ceremony one month after the passing of the Swedish artist.

“There have been many inquiries regarding the funeral arrangements for Tim Bergling, known by music fans as Avicii,” a rep for the late DJ told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “The Bergling family has now confirmed that the funeral will be private, in the presence of the people who were closest to Tim. They kindly ask media to respect this. There is no additional information forthcoming.”

Avicii’s publicist confirmed that he was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on April 20, at the age of 28. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” his publicist told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “The family is devastated, and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

The Billboard Music award winner had previously retired from touring in 2016 due to health concerns. He had revealed that he was suffering from pancreatitis and other issues due in part to heavy drinking.

