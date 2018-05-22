Avicii’s Family Announces That His Funeral Will Be Private

Avicii’s family has announced their plans for his upcoming funeral.

“There have been many inquiries regarding the funeral arrangements for Tim Bergling, known by music fans as Avicii,” a rep for the late DJ said in statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 22. “The Bergling family has now confirmed that the funeral will be private, in the presence of the people who were closest to Tim. They kindly ask media to respect this. There is no additional information forthcoming.”

The “Wake Me Up” producer was found dead at the age of 28 in his hotel room in Oman on April 20. His family said in a statement at the time, “We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs. Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world. We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way.”

Avicii’s family issued a second statement on April 26 that said he “could not go on any longer” and “wanted to find peace.” However, an official cause of death has not been released.

The Grammy nominee retired from performing in 2016 after battling several health issues, including acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking. He had his appendix and gallbladder removed in 2014.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

