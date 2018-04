With the news of Avicii’s sudden death on Friday, April 20, Us Weekly has put together a timeline of his short, yet successful life as a musician.

Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, began his music career in 2007, signing on with the Dejfitts Plays label. He released his first hit, “Seek Bromance,” in 2010, which topped charts in several countries. Later that year, he signed with EMI Music Publishing.