Breaking their silence. Avicii’s family spoke out on Monday, April 23, just three days after news broke that the 28-year-old DJ was found dead in Muscat, Oman.

“We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs,” the family of the Sweden native (real name Tim Bergling) said in a statement to Us Weekly.

“Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world,” the statement continued. “We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way.”

Fans and celebrities alike have taken time to celebrate the life of — and mourn the loss of — the Swedish musician since his passing, including his ex-girlfriend Emily Goldberg.

“‘Come on babe, don’t give up on us. Choose me, and I’ll show you love.’ Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them,” she captioned a series of Instagram pictures shortly after his death. “For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend.”

As previously reported, Avicii’s publicist confirmed the heartbreaking news to Us Weekly on Friday.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” the statement said at the time. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated, and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Two autopsies performed on the artist showed “no criminal suspicion,” according to the Agence France-Presse the day after his death. Due to health issues, Avicii announced his retirement from touring in 2016 and had previously been open about suffering from pancreatitis and other medical issues due in part to excessive drinking.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!