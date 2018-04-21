Heartbroken. Celebrities and fans flooded social media after news broke that DJ Avicii died on Friday, April 20, and now his ex-girlfriend Emily Goldberg has broken her silence.

Goldberg shared 10 personal photos of herself and the musician on Instagram along with a heartfelt message about him. “‘Come on babe, don’t give up on us. Choose me, and I’ll show you love.’ Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them,” she captioned the post on Friday. “For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can’t look at Bear without knowing I’ll never see his face again.”

She concluded the post using lyrics from the DJ’s hit “Wake Me Up,” writing: “I’m still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it’s all over, because I don’t want it to be real 💔 #ripavicii #avicii @avicii.”

Goldberg also shared what appeared to be a screenshot of a text exchange between herself and Avicii (real name Tim Bergling) expressing their love for each other. She captioned the post with a black heart emoji, and added the hashtags “#ripavicii #avicii.”

As previously reported, Avicii’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the DJ was found dead in Oman on Friday. He was 28. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” the statement read. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

The EDM community reacted to the producer’s death by sending their love via Twitter. “Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x,” Calvin Harris tweeted.

“At a loss for words…Rest easy brother @Avicii,” producer Marshmello wrote.

Zedd tweeted: “No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away….💔 Thoughts go out to his family and friends…”

A cause of death has not been revealed yet. The artist had health issues in the past, including acute pancreatitis. He had to cancel shows in 2014 after having his gallbladder and appendix removed. The DJ announced in 2016 that he was retiring from touring and live performances due to his health.

