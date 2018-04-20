Gone too soon. Celebrities, including fellow DJ Calvin Harris, quickly took to social media to mourn Avicii after news broke that the Swedish DJ died on Friday, April 20. He was 28 years old.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” a statement from Avicii’s rep to Us Weekly reads. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

“Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x,” Harris tweeted.

Singer Charlie Puth also paid his respects: “Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best.”

Former One Direction band member Liam Payne tweeted, “Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young … what a talent he was. rest in peace x.”

“At a loss for words…Rest easy brother @Avicii.” fellow music producer Marshmello wrote.

“Damn this is such terrible news. Such an an inspiration to so many including myself. May you Rest In Paradise #ripavicii 🙏❤,” Brody Jenner posted on Instagram.

“oh no, Avicii 🙁 He made such a massive mark on the world at such a young age,” actor Kevin McHale wrote. “I feel so sad for his family and friends.”

Scroll through to see more reactions to Avicii’s shocking death:

No @Avicii … I can’t even begin to comprehend this. I adore you and I loved traveling and touring Europe with you. You were my friend and a beautiful person. Vegas and Ibiza memories will always be so special to me. RIP you were magic. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) April 20, 2018

No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away….💔

Thoughts go out to his family and friends… — Zedd (@Zedd) April 20, 2018

RIP Tim. You were a brilliant composer and a gentle spirit. Fond memories of creating music w @Avicii and @nilerodgers– https://t.co/AfCVbXlhQh — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) April 20, 2018

Avicii contributed incredible art to this world. devastated to hear about this. Rest In Peace. X — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) April 20, 2018

Damn Dude RIP #Avicii 🙏🏽 — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) April 20, 2018

RIP Avicii. I have so many great memories to his music. — Caspar Lee (@Caspar_Lee) April 20, 2018

No words… May you rest in peace legend 💔 @Avicii — Malaa (@Malaamusic) April 20, 2018

What an extremely sad news! RIP Avicii!! — Firebeatz (@Firebeatz) April 20, 2018

