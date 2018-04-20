RIP

Avicii Dead at 28: Calvin Harris and More Stars React to the Swedish DJ’s Death 

Gone too soon. Celebrities, including fellow DJ Calvin Harris, quickly took to social media to mourn Avicii after news broke that the Swedish DJ died on Friday, April 20. He was 28 years old.

Avicii and Calvin Harris. D Dipasupil/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage.com

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” a statement from Avicii’s rep to Us Weekly reads. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

“Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x,” Harris tweeted.

Singer Charlie Puth also paid his respects: “Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best.”

Former One Direction band member Liam Payne tweeted, “Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii  very very sad news way to young … what a talent he was. rest in peace x.”

“At a loss for words…Rest easy brother @Avicii.” fellow music producer Marshmello wrote.

“Damn this is such terrible news. Such an an inspiration to so many including myself. May you Rest In Paradise #ripavicii 🙏❤,” Brody Jenner posted on Instagram.

“oh no, Avicii 🙁  He made such a massive mark on the world at such a young age,” actor Kevin McHale wrote. “I feel so sad for his family and friends.”

