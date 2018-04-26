Avicii’s family is opening up about the musician’s death. In a statement obtained by the Associated Press on Thursday, April 26, the Swedish DJ’s loved ones said he “could not go on any longer.”

“Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An overachieving perfectionist who traveled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme success,” the statement reads. “When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most — music.”

The statement continues, “Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.”

His family added that the musician “wanted to find peace.”

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead on April 20 in Muscat, Oman, at age 28. The EDM artist, who retired from touring in 2016, suffered from health issues including acute pancreatitis. He also had his appendix and gallbladder removed in 2014.

A law enforcement source revealed to Agence France-Presse on Saturday, April 21, that autopsies concluded there was “no criminal suspicion” in the DJ’s death, but further details of his passing were not released.

The Grammy nominee’s family previously shared a statement about the musician’s death with Us Weekly on April 23: “We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs.”

“Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world. We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way,” the statement concluded.

The music producer shared his struggles with anxiety in the 2017 documentary Avicii: True Stories. “[People] have seen how ill I have felt by [performing], but I had a lot of pushback when I wanted to stop doing gigs. I have told them this. I won’t be able to play anymore,” he explained. “I have said, like, ‘I’m going to die.’ I have said it so many times. And so, I don’t want to hear that I should entertain the thought of doing another gig.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!