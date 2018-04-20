Avicii was active on social media just days before his death. The DJ, who was found dead on Friday, April 20, expressed his gratitude and appreciation for life.

“Thanks for the nomination! 🙏 @billboard #BBMAS,” he tweeted on Tuesday, April 17, the day the nominations were announced. The artist had received a no in the Top Dance/Electronic Album category for Avīci (01).

The last photo the producer (born Tim Bergling) shared on Instagram was on April 4. “🌞🌫It’s always sunny in California🌫🌞,” he captioned a snap of himself walking through a lavish modern home.

🌞🌫It’s always sunny in California🌫🌞 A post shared by Avicii (@avicii) on Apr 4, 2018 at 12:55pm PDT

The musician was found dead in Oman at age 28. His rep released a statement to Us Weekly confirming the news. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” the statement reads. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Fans have since been responding to his final tweet with their reactions to his passing. “Tell me this is a sick joke…” one fan wrote, and another added: “I am heartbroken.”

On Instagram, people also left their condolences in the comments section. One user wrote: “God Bless You Baby! No more pain! Heaven has really gained a angel 👼. You will be missed my guy.”

The “Wake Me Up” star announced on his website in that he was retiring from live performances and touring, saying that he wanted to make a change in his life. “Two weeks ago, I took the time to drive across the U.S. with my friends and team, to just look and see and think about things in a new way,” he wrote. “It really helped me realize that I needed to make the change that I’d been struggling with for a while.”

“My choices and career have never been driven by material things, although I’m grateful for all the opportunities and comforts my success has availed me,” he continued at the time. “I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist.”

Prior to that announcement, the artist had canceled several shows due to his health. He had been struggling with acute pancreatitis, and had his gallbladder and appendix removed.

