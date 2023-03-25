She said yes! The Bachelor alum Alexis Waters is engaged to boyfriend Tyler Fernandez more than four years of dating.

Bachelor Nation Couples Still Going Strong

Rachel Lindsay revealed the news on Saturday, March 25, sharing a video via Instagram Story of Fernandez on one knee as he proposed. Waters, who turned 30 on Friday, March 24, immediately kissed and embraced her new fiancé, and then she excitedly tried on her diamond ring.

“Omg @Alexiswaters_ I am so happy for you! I can’t handle it!!! Big congrats,” Lindsay, 37, wrote. Waters reposted the Instagram Story to her profile.

Waters appeared on season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017 in hopes to gain the affection of Nick Viall. While the New Jersey native certainly brought something unique to the series – showing up in a shark costume that she swore was actually a dolphin – the two never progressed to being more than friends. Waters was sent home in week 5.

In August 2017, Waters returned briefly to the franchise in season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, but she was eliminated in week 2.

In June 2018, Waters finally got her happy ending when she announced via Twitter that she was in a relationship. “I honestly have to thank @kaitlynbristowe for not picking @viallnicholas28 who later became the #Bachelor where I met @TheRachLindsay who introduced me to my future husband ❤️ #IsThatCreepy?” Waters wrote of the series of events that led to her meeting Fernadez throughLindsay.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Waters has shared sweet moments between the couple amid their relationship. In July 2020, she celebrated her beau’s birthday with a sweet tribute. “@tylerfernandez I am so grateful to call you mine 😘” Waters captioned an Instagram post at the time. “You let me be 100% myself and love me for who I am …Idk why or how but thank god you do because I can’t imagine my life without you ❤️.”

In April 2022, the reality star expressed her confidence in the longevity of her relationship, and noted that she wasn’t in a rush to get engaged. “The only jewelry that I’m worried about now is hoops,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “I mean we’re both hustling hard right now, just focusing on our businesses. We know we’re gonna be together so there’s no rush and he’s he got a little lucky because like I’m young still. So he’s got time.”

Biggest Bachelor Nation Villains

The business entrepreneur is the creator and CEO of her own jewelry brand called Hoop Nation by Alexis, which she launched in 2018. As the name suggests, her business focuses mainly on hoop earrings, her signature accessory, but she also offers head scarves and necklaces, all modeled by her.

Waters has also hosted and produced her podcast, “Girls Night with Alexis Waters,” since October 2019.