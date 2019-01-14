Bachelor Nation has more answers about the sudden death of former contestant Cristy Caserta. The 38-year-old’s cause of death was an enlarged heart and an overactive thyroid, according to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ on Monday, January 14.

Caserta, who competed for Brad Womack’s heart during The Bachelor season 15 in 2011, died in Sunrise, Florida, after suffering an apparent seizure during a class at a local school on October 4, 2018.

“The students around her noticed her coffee fell to the ground and thought maybe she fell asleep, but she was unresponsive when they approached her,” an officer with the Sunrise Police Department told Us Weekly at the time. “They called 911, and Fire Rescue showed up and started CPR and she was still unresponsive.”

Caserta was taken to the nearby Westside Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 8:59 a.m.

The attorney was eliminated during the first week of the ABC reality show’s 15th season, while fellow contestant Emily Maynard went on the win the competition but split from Womack months later. The day after Caserta’s death, Maynard paid tribute to her late costar. “Being on a show like The Bachelor, you truly form relationships that are so special because it’s an experience no one else can relate to,” the 32-year-old told Us. “I’m grateful for my memories with Cristy and will be praying for her family and friends.”

Ashley Spivey, who was eliminated on the fifth week of the season, also shared fond memories of the Davie, Florida, native. “I’m absolutely heartbroken about Cristy,” Spivey, 34, told Us. “She was one of the kindest people I met on the first night of the show and she continued to be an amazing friend. She was as smart and funny as she was beautiful. She will be deeply missed in this world.”

