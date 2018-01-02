Sorry, there just won’t be any Instagram hawking this season. Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. is here for the proverbial right reasons.

“Arie has no interest in being famous,” reveals a show source. “He wanted to get in and get out.”

In fact, unlike some of his predecessors — Chris Soules and Nick Viall both went on Dancing With the Stars postshow — the race car driver, who has just 138,000 Instagram followers, won’t continue his journey on TV.

“He would be happy to have done this and not televise it,” the insider notes of the private star. “He’s an old school Bachelor. He wanted to get in, find his soul mate and go back to his old life.”

Mission accomplished. Though tight-lipped about an engagement, the 36-year-old did indeed find his forever. “Arie took the process seriously,” says the source. “If this relationship proves to be right, he’s going to get married as soon as possible.”

Still, the path to that happy ending was a bit thorny. “The experience was unlike anything else I’ve ever done in my life,” Luyendyk told Us during a December 14 conference call, confessing he fell for two women. “It was very difficult at times. There’s a lot of drama.”

Especially surrounding contestants focused on self-promotion. “That posed a challenge for Arie,” adds the insider. “If he felt things were not organic, he would get defensive and angry.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. EST.

