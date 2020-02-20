Flying solo … again. Bachelor in Paradise alum Annaliese Puccini confirmed that she is single after dating a mystery man for several months.

“Been feeling tangled up,” the 35-year-old wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 18. “I’ve been hesitant to post about my personal/ romantic life recently but I’ve been getting lots of questions and although it is my private life I feel ready to share that I am no longer in a relationship. I met a wonderful man last summer and unfortunately life got very complicated for him, the universe threw us many obstacles and it became too much. Things happen in life sometimes that are out of our control and can change things instantly.”

Puccini admitted that the “last couple months have been very challenging for me” as she has come to terms with the breakup.

“I’m sad that this chapter ended this way and I wish him the best,” she added. “I’m taking time to put the focus back on me and my growth.”

The event designer also revealed that she has “started seeing a therapist again” in the wake of the split, in addition to focusing on work, hitting the gym and traveling.

“[I’m] getting stronger mentally/ emotionally/ physically everyday,” she wrote. “I always try to look at the positive and remain optimistic, that hasn’t been easy recently but I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, when one door shuts another one opens and what’s meant to be will.”

Puccini announced in August 2019 that she had a new boyfriend, although she chose to keep much of their relationship out of the public eye.

“I’m gonna share, like, the bare minimum because I’m not ready to dive in completely with details, but I met somebody and he’s great,” she said on the “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast at the time. “It’s the first time, maybe ever, that I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m worthy of this kind if of relationship.’”

However, the San Mateo, California, native hinted in late January that she was back on the market.

“I’m in a … I don’t know, transitional period,” she told Us Weekly and other reporters at the 2020 iHeart Radio ALTer EGO concert when asked about her relationship status.

The Bachelor alum previously dated her Paradise costar Kamil Nicalek, but he infamously dumped her during the season 5 reunion in September 2018. Nicalek, 32, was subsequently booed off the stage.