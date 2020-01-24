Single and not exactly ready to mingle? Bachelor in Paradise alum Annaliese Puccini says her love life is in transition.

“I’m in a … I don’t know, transitional period,” the 35-year-old told Us Weekly and other reporters when asked about her dating status at the 2020 iHeart Radio ALTer EGO concert in Inglewood, California, earlier this month.

The event designer, who previously looked for love on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor and the fifth and sixth seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, revealed in an August 2019 podcast episode that she had a new boyfriend.

At the concert, Puccini said she’s “definitely not looking” for dates now but may be on the market soon. “Is that vague enough?” she added with a laugh.

She also revealed what she’s looking for in a prospective match. “Kindness is always top of the list. Somebody who’s kind,” she said. “And, I think, somebody who makes me feel special. I mean, it’s really simple things.”

She added: “I have been looking outside of my normal box. And trying to let myself, not like pigeonhole, you know, who I would be interested in. … I think that’s the thing. My most serious relationships are actually guys that I probably would never have swiped right for … So that’s the thing, is trying to just go outside of that and [realize] there’s other people out there and look outside of just the normal hole that you would go to.”

Puccini, who dated BiP costar Kamil Nicalek before he broke up with her in a September 2018 episode of After Paradise, revealed at the concert that her reality fame hasn’t hampered her romantic success.

“So far, I’ve only really had one serious relationship while I’ve been sort of in the franchise. And he never watched the show and didn’t care at all and was super supportive about it. And he thought it was cool, like, when I would get recognized. Like, he was totally [a] cheerleader. Like, ‘Oh, my God, this is really fun,’ you know?”

If she does re-enter the dating scene, she won’t be swiping left or right on anyone, telling Us and other reporters that she has “no interest” in dating apps. “It just feels really weird to me to put yourself out there that way,” she added. “So we’ll see. Maybe one day I’ll get back on. But, hopefully, I don’t have to.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus