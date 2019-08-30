



She found love after Bachelor in Paradise! Annaliese Puccini has a new boyfriend.

“I’m gonna share, like, the bare minimum because I’m not ready to dive in completely with details, but I met somebody and he’s great,” Puccini, 34, revealed in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the “HELP! I Suck at Dating” podcast with Dean Unglert and Vanessa Grimaldi live from San Francisco on Thursday, August 29.

While the reality TV personality didn’t dish too many details on her new man, she did gush about how he makes her feel.

“It’s the first time, maybe ever, that I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m worthy of this kind if of relationship,’” Puccini said. “I don’t know if maybe if I thought in the past that I deserved somebody this great and he’s really amazing.”

After competing for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on season 22 of The Bachelor, Puccini appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 5. While the event planner thought she found love with Kamil Nicalek, he blindsided her and called things off during the live reunion special.

“I lost that spark we had in Paradise after leaving,” Nicalek told Puccini before he was booed off the stage. “You’re great, Annaliese. You’re an amazing woman, and I don’t want to just string you along and pretend that we have something special still. It’s just not working out for me, and I think it would be best for us to slowly part ways.”

Puccini returned to Mexico for season 6 of the ABC dating spinoff earlier this year, but was sent home during the first week.

Puccini previously revealed what she was looking for in a husband in her ABC Bachelor bio: “A partnership, a best friend, someone who makes you your best self, who will be a great parent and someone who will always be there for you through thick and thin.”

