A year of highs … and extreme lows. Bachelor in Paradise alum Krystal Nielson suffered some of the worst moments of her life over the past 12 months and beyond — and now she’s reflecting on those dark times.

As the reality star, 31, spent the day “going through every transaction that took place” in 2018, she began “re-living” those moments. “The year that my name would be synonymous with villain. The year that $12,000 in hospital bills would drop my 750 credit score to 620,” Nielson began a lengthy post on Instagram on Wednesday, April 10.

The Total Body Guide author continued: “2018 was the year of breakdowns and rebuilds. When I came across the hospital bills I had a flashback to the phone calls from my friend Heather about how I needed to confront these heavy bills rather than pretending that they didn’t exist. … The heavy slap of defeat. The months of anxiety and depression. The confrontation that I had failed and fallen and didn’t know what pieces could even be put back together.”

But the former Bachelor contestant, who was labeled the “villain” on Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of the dating show last year, also noted her “glimmers of hope” in 2018. “I said f–k fear and launched my own business,” she wrote. “The year that I made my dream to write a workout program come true. … The year that I had to allow myself to trust. The year that I would surrender to love.”

Nielson ended her multi-page post, saying, “2018 You taught me that my heart is the only validation that I need. To embrace the dark nights because that is when we grow the most. And most importantly to never lose faith in my dreams.”

Many members of Bachelor Nation responded to their fellow ABC star’s post, with Bekah Martinez writing, “BEAUTIFUL.” Tia Booth‘s message of support: “Love you sister girl!!!”

The Bachelorette alum Chris Randone, whom Nielson got engaged to on the season 5 finale of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, also sent some love to his fiancée: “ALL SHIPS RISE.”

