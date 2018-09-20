Jacqueline Trumbull and Jordan Mauger didn’t cross paths during Bachelor in Paradise season 5, but the pair still found each other!

Trumbull, who vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s affection on The Bachelor season 22, briefly appeared in Paradise. Weeks after she left, Mauger, the Australian hunk who competed on Bachelor Winter Games, arrived in Mexico and dated Cassandra Ferguson.

Although it’s unclear how they met, Trumbull, 27 and Mauger, 34 are now together post-Paradise. The couple haven’t shied away from showcasing their relationship via social media, most recently posting pictures of themselves at the Burning Man festival in Nevada.

“More desert people than beach people I guess,” Trumbull captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Mauger embracing on Wednesday, September 19. He also shared a picture on Wednesday of the duo locking lips, writing, “The playa provides.”

Bachelor Nation sent supportive messages to the duo after their relationship reveal. “I’m SO into this!!” Krystal Nielson commented. Caroline Lunny left four blue hearts, while Maquel Cooper wrote, “You so hot.”

Mauger even traveled to see Trumbull after their desert getaway. “He’s visiting!” the research coordinator said via an Instagram Story clip of herself and Mauger spending time together in her native New York City on Wednesday.

The lovebirds aren’t the first couple to get together outside of Paradise. Angela Amezcua, who dated Eric Bigger in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on season 5, is now seeing Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette castoff Clay Harbor.

“What do the kids call it? Woman crush Wednesday? Welp here’s mine,” Harbor captioned the couple’s debut photo earlier this month. Amezcua also shared an adorable picture of the pair, writing, “Paradise found.”

