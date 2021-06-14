Bachelor Nation's Ali Fedotowsky Reveals Blood Disorder Diagnosis

A new challenge. Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky has finally figured out the reason she’s been feeling so exhausted lately and has a new treatment plan in place.

“I almost did not tell you guys this because, honestly, it feels like it has been one thing after another,” the Massachusetts native, 36, said in a video posted via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 13. “But I feel like I have to because everyone’s going to be like, ‘Why are you tired all the time?’ So I ended up going to the doctor, got a bunch of blood work done, testing everything under the sun.”

The former Bachelor star revealed that the test results showed she has anemia, a disorder that causes reduced oxygen flow to organs.

“After getting all this blood work done, it turns out I am super anemic, which I didn’t know,” Fedotowsky explained. “My ferritin levels, which is how your blood stores iron, are basically zero, so my doctor’s like, ‘Um, no wonder you’re exhausted all the time. Like, I’m surprised you’re out and about.'”

The reality TV personality told her followers that her doctor has put her on iron supplements, and later this week she will receive an intravenous iron treatment. “I’m excited about that,” she added. “But anyway, so that’s what’s going on with me.”

The former 1st Look host is married to Kevin Manno, whom she has been dating since 2013. The pair wed in March 2017 and share two children: daughter Molly, 4, and son Riley, 3.

This isn’t the first time Fedotowsky has been open with fans about her health issues. Last year, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.

“GET YOUR SKIN CHECKED,” she wrote via Instagram in January 2020. “A couple of weeks ago, I found out I have skin cancer. When my dermatologist used the c-word, I just about fainted in his office. Thankfully, the type of skin cancer [that] I have is rarely fatal and really never fatal when you catch it early … Needless to say, I’m never exposing my stomach to sun without sunscreen again!”

Since her diagnosis, Fedotowsky has been vocal about the importance of regular dermatologist visits and mole checks.

“I spent my whole life never getting my skin checked,” she told Us Weekly in November 2020. “When it came to my skin, I cared if it looked tan, you know, I was laying out on the sun, tanning beds, all of that. As I got older … I started realizing [after] talking to my dermatologist, [they said], ‘Start checking your skin for spots, not sunspots, but more so moles that look irregular.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, wow. Oh, my gosh, I feel so vain. Why didn’t I pay attention to this before?’”