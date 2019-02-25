It’s all coming up roses for Chad Johnson! The Bachelorette season 12 contestant is dating Caitlin Clemmens, who competed for Colton Underwood’s heart on season 25 of The Bachelor.

Chad, 31, confirmed the news to Life & Style on Sunday, February 24, admitting to the magazine that Caitlin, 26, was “a bit held back” about going public with their romance because he is still known as a villain in the franchise.

“In that world, I’m still the bad guy,” Chad admitted, noting that he met Caitlin through Instagram direct messages. “A lot of the viewers who have seen that show haven’t seen the other four shows I’ve done where I’m actually a pretty good guy … So, I’m trying to see where that goes.”

The Famously Single alum appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2012. Later that year, Chad was infamously sent home after one drunk night on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Caitlin, meanwhile, was eliminated from the current season of The Bachelor during week three, which aired last month.

“I feel like throwing me away that early was a really big mistake,” the realtor said during the January 21 episode of the ABC dating series. “He really needs to think about who’s here for the right reasons. Life goes on, maybe he’ll regret his decision eventually.”

Chad and Caitlin, meanwhile, will have to deal with long distance if they want to make their relationship work. The Celebrity Big Brother U.K. alum lives in Los Angeles, while Caitlin resides in Toronto.

However, the pair may meet up in Mexico. Chad opened up to Us last month about the possibility of returning to Bachelor in Paradise, and named Caitlin as one of the women he would want to see on the show.

“If I were ever willing to go back there. I don’t know if that would happen,” he said. “I think Caitlin Clemmens and probably Demi [Burnett]. And also that chick Bri [Barnes], I guess she pretended she was Australian.”

