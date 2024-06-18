Clayton Echard is celebrating after his lengthy paternity battle against his accuser Laura Owens came to an end on Tuesday, June 18, with the court siding with the former Bachelor.

“Today is a very, very good day, because I woke up to read a very thoughtful opinion from the court and justice is finally being served,” Echard, 31, said in a Tuesday, June 18, Instagram video. “While this has been very emotionally exhausting, I want to thank the Woodnick law team, my friends and family and a community that sought the truth out from the very beginning.”

Echard went on to thank media professionals for helping expose the truth about Owens’ claims.

“To the journalists, some of who were threatened personally, who pushed through to share this unbelievable saga of Laura Michelle Owens faking pregnancies and medical records in order to force relationships, you are truth warriors and I am incredibly humbled,” he said. “Thank you for ensuring that the truth prevails.”

According to Tuesday’s ruling, “Laura Owens knowingly presented a false claim, violated a court order compelling disclosure or discovery such that an award of attorney fees and costs is appropriate.” Echard has been granted his Petition for Non-Paternity and will be paid for attorney fees.

The paternity trial began on Monday, June 10, nearly one year after Owens, who was unnamed at the time, accused Echard of getting her pregnant with twins following a one-night stand. Echard has repeatedly denied that the pair ever had sexual intercourse. In September 2023, he posted his receipt from a DNA testing company and told fans via Instagram that other men reached out to him detailing similar claims made against them by Owens.

The court noted Owens’ past claims in Tuesday’s ruling and recommended that Owens be investigated further.

“It is further ordered, the Court having determined that Laura Owens has a pattern of similar, if not identical behavior, and court involvement, referring this matter to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review of Laura Owen’s actions,” the ruling reads.

Echard said that he will continue to cooperate with any further investigation into Owens.

“This morning, the court officially referred Laura Michelle Owens to the county attorney for criminal prosecution. I of course will participate in that matter, but I will not lose sight of who I am,” he said in Tuesday’s Instagram video. “I’ve had my own struggles and I am now committed to helping others.”

Echard added that it is his “sincere wish that Laura turns over a new leaf and gets the help that she needs.” He said that he “would be the first to embrace her for making a positive change” and asked his followers to “refrain from any commentary that could be misinterpreted as harmful” while discussing the legal victory online.

“With that being said, the sun shines a little bit brighter today,” he concluded the video statement.

Echard’s lawyer, Gregg Woodnick, also celebrated the ruling in a statement to Us.

“We are pleased with the outcome and Judge Mata’s thorough ruling,” he said on Tuesday. “We hope this is the end of a long saga for all the victims.”

Echard was a contestant on season 18 of The Bachelorette in 2021 before leading season 26 of The Bachelor the following year. He briefly rekindled his romance with his final contestant, Susie Evans, after filming, but the two called it quits in September 2022.