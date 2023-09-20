The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard might have his hands full if his ex can prove that he fathered her unborn twins.

An unnamed woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, claimed in court documents obtained by The Sun on Monday, September 18, that Echard, 30, got her pregnant after they had a one-night stand.

Echard, however, claimed to the outlet in a statement: “We did not have sexual intercourse.”

The 33-year-old woman, meanwhile, is demanding that Echard take a paternity test ahead of the birth of her twins, who are due in February. According to the filing, which was submitted on August 1, the pregnant woman “engaged in sexual activity” with Echard on May 20.

She claimed that she “hadn’t been with anyone since March of 2022,” therefore Echard must be the twins’ father. Following two at-home pregnancy tests, the woman claimed she went to an urgent care facility on June 1 where they confirmed she is expecting two babies.

Furthermore, she claimed that she sent a copy of the test results to Echard in June and alleged that he didn’t believe she was pregnant. Later that month, she said Echard asked her to come over and take a test so he could confirm whether she was telling the truth.

He allegedly sent her a message the following day that read, “I wanted you to come over to confirm what I was doubting. And you did confirm that. So, I don’t see you as a liar anymore,” per the court documents.

The woman claimed that Echard previously agreed to take a paternity test in August but after she put down a $725 deposit, he “refused” to go through with it.

Echard, however, told The Sun that he is the one who has been asking for a paternity test — paid by the woman — to sort out her claims, adding that he’s “not giving” the woman’s claims “the time of day because it’s baseless.” (Echard has since agreed to take the paternity test on September 26.)

Echard further claimed in the court documents that the case is “groundless and lacking in merit,” which is why he requested that he be awarded attorney fees. Echard once again insisted that he and the woman in question “never had sexual intercourse.”

The parties are set to appear in court on September 28 for an early resolution conference.

Fans were first introduced to Echard when he competed on season 18 of The Bachelorette in 2021. He went on to become the Bachelor for season 26. At the end of the show, Echard chose Susie Evans as his final rose, but she turned it down.

The pair eventually gave their romance a second chance, but confirmed in September 2022 that they parted ways for good.

“Is there a chance down the road that this could happen [again]? We don’t know,” Echard exclusively told Us Weekly in February of a possible reconciliation with Evans, 30. “But, like, we can’t stay together any longer because we have nothing left to give. It was tough. It’s a really hard place to be when you feel like it’s outta your control. And you make the decision, but ultimately you feel like the decision was almost made for you by the outside.”