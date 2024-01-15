Dean Bell and Caelynn Bell are celebrating a major milestone moment.

“We’re officially colorado residents! living in the best place in the world: the roaring fork valley,” Dean, 32, and Caelynn, 28, wrote in a joint Instagram post on Saturday, January 13. “It’s funny how when i was a kid all i wanted to do was get out of here. now that i’m old and blonde, i wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”

Alongside their post, the twosome shared a series of snaps posing while sitting on chairs outside their new home. Dean, for his part, held up a “Welcome to colorful Colorado” sign, while Caelynn threw her hands up with a bottle of champagne.

The social media update comes just four months after the pair tied the knot in Meredith, Colorado, with a number of Bachelor Nation alums in attendance.

Related: Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert, Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ Relationship Timeline Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes have been dubbed a Bachelor success story, but their relationship got off to a rocky start. Unglert returned to Bachelor in Paradise for season 6 during the summer of 2019 after he found himself in the middle of a messy love triangle on season 5. During his second stint on […]

Dean and Caelynn celebrated their September nuptials in some untraditional ways, including both changing their last names to Bell in honor of his late mom and both walking themselves down the aisle. (Dean and Caelynn previously went by Unglert and Miller-Keyes, respectively.)

“We had such an intimate, simple ceremony,” she explained via Instagram Story in September 2023. “Our officiant walked down, Dean walked down, Dean’s brother walked [our dog] Al down and then it was me. It just kind of made sense for us to walk alone.”

Caelynn added that she didn’t “really think” about her choice, saying that it was “just kind of an obvious thing” and “just made sense.”

Dean, for his part, agreed with her decision, saying in the video, “Because we’re strong, independent people and we don’t need anyone to walk us down.”

Prior to the wedding, Dean had a discussion with their officiant about the idea of trying to “undo a lot of the gender normative things” that occur when many tie the knot.

“The concept of, like, handing away this girl to marry this man seemed kind of antiquated to me,” he said. When arriving at the altar, the twosome were emotional seeing each other.

Related: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together There’s something about Mexico that makes someone fall in love. While many get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, only a handful have stayed together, gotten married and even had kids! Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the first “successful” Bachelor in Paradise couple after he popped the question during the 2014 finale of season 1. While […]

“We wanted that moment of us seeing each other down the aisle for the first time to be real,” she captioned a second Instagram Story slide at the time, revealing they did not want to do “first look” photos before the ceremony. “I know people do it and love it, but this made sense for us. I started crying immediately.”

Both Dean and Caelynn recited their own vows, which Dean joked he doesn’t remember because he “blacked out [from] nervousness.” He added that he felt “so at peace and then love.”

Dean and Caelynn first met during Bachelor in Paradise season 6, where they broke up but then proceeded to leave the beaches of Mexico together. After more than three years together, Caelynn proposed to Dean.