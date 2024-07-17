Bachelor Nation’s Kat Izzo is hard launching her new romance months after splitting from John Henry Spurlock.

“Just as surprised as you are :),” Kat, 28, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 16, alongside a carousel of pictures with her boyfriend, Zac Cooper.

Fellow Bachelor Nation members were quick to send supportive messages to Kat in the comments section of her upload.

“I approve x1000 welcome to the looney toon fam @zaccopper,” former Bachelorette Charity Lawson wrote, while Bachelor in Paradise season 9 costar Kylee Russell added, “Love every part of this for you 😭😭😭.”

Kat made her Bachelor Nation debut while vying for the affections of Zach Shallcross during The Bachelor season 27. While Zach, 27, sent her packing and ultimately popped the question to Kaity Biggar, Kat made her way to the beaches of Mexico to find love on BiP season 9.

During the BiP finale, John Henry, 32, proposed to Kat. However, the couple announced their breakup days after the episode aired in December 2023.

Months later, John Henry opened up about the reason behind their separation. John Henry, who’s an underwater welder, explained that he intended to give 10 years to his job before settling down — and then Kat came along and his plans changed.

While things were initially “going really well,” he started to have “doubts” and began seeing their “differences.” As he was struggling, BiP season 9 was airing.

“It got to a point where it was just extremely hard for the both of us. Then basically, I called it quits,” he said during an April appearance on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “I said, this doesn’t feel right. I think this should be a lot easier than what it is, and it just, it wasn’t the case. … I just started thinking to myself, maybe this just isn’t for me. Once I got that in my head, it just kind of spiraled from there.”

John Henry noted that Kat was “shocked” by the split, but the two don’t have ill will toward each other.

“Kat is amazing. She really is something special. She’s not my longest relationship, but Kat’s a catch. I’ll tell you, she definitely did her part,” he gushed. “Distance is hard for everybody. … When she loves, she gives it her all, and she did everything that she needed to do and then some in order to try to make our relationship work.”