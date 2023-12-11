Another couple from Bachelor in Paradise season 9 have called it quits just days after the finale aired.

Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock announced their breakup on Monday, December 11, with a joint Instagram post.

“With mutual love and respect, Kat and I have recently decided to part ways. Our relationship has been filled with wonderful memories and growth, something we looked forward to sharing with you. While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning, we are grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation,” the statement read. “While this decision wasn’t easy, we believe it’s the right step for both of us as individuals. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your continued support and respect for our privacy.”

Bachelor Nation watched John Henry, 31, propose to Kat, 27, on the Thursday, December 7, finale of the ABC series despite concerns that they were moving too quickly.

Related: Shortest ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Relationships in History While some Bachelor and Bachelorette couples make it down the aisle, others can barely wait for their finale to air to call it quits. Peter Weber, for his part, may go down as the only Bachelor to have two breakups in such a short period of time. The season 24 lead originally proposed to Hannah […]

“I’ve always, kind of, trusted my gut and I feel like in life that it’s helped me at times. Right now, my gut is telling me that it’s too soon — a lot of what ifs, is this real. But right now, I’m gonna try something a little different and follow my heart today,” he said before getting down on one knee. “My heart’s telling me that you are amazing, you are what I’m looking for. I really do see a future with you and I’m not falling in love, I am in love with you too. That being said, Kat, will you marry me?”

In her pre-proposal speech to John Henry, Kat noted that she “never felt so comfortable so quickly with a person in my entire life.”

“And I definitely spent some time doubting myself and seeing this as too good to be true and waiting for something bad to happen because how could something so good come so easy,” she continued. “It’s because of you that I’m standing here right now, happy and incredibly at peace. I am fully and wholeheartedly in love with you.”

Fans met Kat on season 27 of The Bachelor, which starred Zach Shallcross. Prior to sparking a connection with John Henry, she was linked to Brayden Bowers and Tanner Courtad. John Henry, who appeared on Charity Lawson‘s season 20 of The Bachelorette, was seeing Olivia Lewis when he opted to pursue things with Kat.

“I was just really intrigued by him and felt a weird attraction. We had become friends over the few days he was on the beach, so I wasn’t talking to him because I wanted to date him at first,” Kat said of John Henry on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast last month. “He was just really fun to talk to and hang out with, and he’s really easy on the eyes.”

She added that she never “wanted to disrespect” Olivia.

Related: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together There’s something about Mexico that makes someone fall in love. While many get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, only a handful have stayed together, gotten married and even had kids! Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the first “successful” Bachelor in Paradise couple after he popped the question during the 2014 finale of season 1. While […]

“It’s kind of hard in Paradise because we’re all around each other. I know there were multiple times when I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be doing something because I know she still liked him and I would never want to disrespect somebody,” she said. “I was just a little worried on how that was going to be based on what I had seen thus far.”

Kat and John Henry were among only three couples still together at the end of Thursday’s finale. Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant also got engaged, but they had “hit some speed bumps since they left the beach,” according to the finale. The twosome have yet to give a further update on their romance.

Aven Jones and Kylee Russell opted not to get engaged and gushed about their romance after the episode aired. One day later, however, Kylee confirmed they were over and accused Aven of “multiple infidelities.” He apologized in a statement on Sunday, December 10.

Related: Every Bachelor Nation Couple That Has Tied the Knot Between The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor Winter Games, multiple couples have found true love — and a select few have made it down the aisle. On The Bachelor, a winning couple didn’t get married until season 17. Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici married in a TV wedding in 2014. However, […]

“After careful thought and consideration into writing this, I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family and my friends for my actions,” Aven wrote. “I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me. At this time, I am in an extremely, extremely low place trying to work on myself. I am doing my best to find healing, find myself and be a better person. Please have grace and respect for Kylee and her family through this difficult time.”