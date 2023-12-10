Aven Jones is owning up to his shortcomings in his relationship with Kylee Russell following their unexpected breakup.

“After careful thought and consideration into writing this, I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family and my friends for my actions,” Aven, 30, wrote in a Sunday, December 10, Instagram Story statement. “I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me.”

He continued: “At this time, I am in an extremely, extremely low place trying to work on myself. I am doing my best to find healing, find myself and be a better person. Please have grace and respect for Kylee and her family through this difficult time.”

Kylee, 26, confirmed on her Instagram Story on Saturday, December 9, that the couple, who met on Bachelor in Paradise season 9, had called it quits.

“Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God, he didn’t allow me to live another day in the dark,” she wrote at the time. “In the last 24 hours, I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life dissolved due to multiple infidelities.”

Kylee and Aven hard-launched their relationship on social media on Friday, December 8, one day after the BiP season finale. During the Thursday, December 7, episode, they nearly reached an impasse about whether or not to get engaged before returning home.

“As much as I believe in Paradise, I can’t not compare it to shifting the same dynamics in the real world. I can’t do it,” Aven said in a confessional during Thursday’s finale. “I don’t want this to be a dealbreaker for us. I’m not willing to lose her over an engagement in Paradise.”

He added at the time: “If that’s the conversation that starts I’m going to have to really make a real decision on what I want to do because I don’t know how to solve that. I don’t know what the solution is. I don’t know where to go from here.”

Kylee, meanwhile, was holding onto “false hope” that Aven would change his mind and pop the question. (Kylee, who previously appeared on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, came to Paradise with hopes of meeting Aven after they exchanged flirty social media messages.)

Both Kylee and Aven were falling in love on the beach and were not ready to give up their relationship over an engagement ultimatum. They decided to leave Bachelor in Paradise as a dating couple.