If the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 trailer is any indication, Aven Jones is poised to fall in love on the beaches of Mexico.

“Kylee [Russell], I haven’t felt this way in a while,” Aven, 29, said in an August teaser for the new episodes, alongside footage of the pair making out on a one-on-one date.

Aven and Kylee, 26, were even spotted sitting together during the forthcoming Paradise wedding, though it is not yet known who will tie the knot on the beach.

Aven’s appearance on BiP will reunite him with his former show lead, Rachel Recchia, and several of his fellow season 19 contestants including Tyler Norris and Jordan Vandergriff. “Oh boy,” Aven captioned a Thursday, September 28, Instagram Story pic of a second promo clip.

Keep reading to get to know Aven before his stint in Paradise:

1. What Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Was Aven Jones On?

Aven first appeared on season 19 of The Bachelorette, ultimately deciding to pursue Rachel over her co-lead Gabby Windey. He made it all the way to the final two before Rachel, 27, dumped him over his hesitancy to get engaged on the accelerated timeline. (Rachel ended up accepting a proposal from Tino Franco, but they split several weeks later after he kissed another woman.)

2. Where Does Aven Jones Stand With Rachel Recchia?

After fans watched Rachel and Tino’s emotional breakup during the September 2022 season finale, the exes reunited on After the Final Rose. When the conversation reached a stalemate, Aven made a surprise appearance to escort Rachel off the set — and ask her out on a date.

“I just care about him so much that I genuinely just want him to be happy in whatever capacity that is with me or, like, whatever it is. I just really want to see him just thriving,” Rachel later gushed about Aven during an October 2022 appearance on the “Off the Vine” podcast. “So what’s to come? I don’t know. I mean, I’m definitely open to seeing what happens but it’s two people, we’ve been through so much,” Rachel said. “I just got back to L.A. from everything that happened [on the] show — New York, I was in Vegas. So I think we’re both kind of just going to see where it goes — if it goes anywhere.”

3. Why Was Aven Jones Involved in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Drama?

While Aven did not appear on Bachelor in Paradise season 8, he was allegedly supposed to attend the reunion.

“Crazy. I initially got invited to go to the reunion to support my boys,” he wrote via Twitter (now X) in November 2022. “Wonder why I got disinvited 🧐.”

Aven had claimed that the show extended an invitation so that he could be there for his season 19 pals Tyler and Johnny DePhillipo. (After their respective failed romances with Brittany Galvin and Victoria Fuller, Aven took to Twitter to defend his friends’ parts in the breakups.)

4. What Does Aven Jones Do for a Living?

When Aven joined The Bachelorette, he was working as a sales representative in San Diego, California. He has since jumped into the influencer space.

5. How Did Aven Jones Join the Bachelor Nation Franchise?

“I got nominated anonymously, so I still to this day don’t know who nominated me,” he said during a September 2022 interview on the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast. “I still don’t know. Every time I hang out with a group of friends or family members, I’m always looking around the room trying to figure out which one of them was it. I got contacted by the show and had some conversations with my parents asking if they thought it was a good idea.”

Aven added: “My dad wasn’t into the show, but my mom had caught a couple seasons. She thought it was fake and couldn’t be real, but now they’ve seen.”