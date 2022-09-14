Caila Quinn Believes Aven Led Rachel On, Worries Erich Will 'Hurt' Gabby

Caila Quinn recapped the Tuesday, September 13, episode of The Bachelorette, which left Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey on rocky roads with their finalists at the end of part one of the finale, on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

Many members of Bachelor Nation, including Caila, were surprised when the pilot revealed that she thought she was going to pick Aven Jones amid a fight about his hesitation to get engaged.

“I feel like this came out of nowhere. It’s, like, the secret relationship behind closed doors that we didn’t know existed,” the Bachelor season 20 alum said on the “Here for the Right Reason” podcast.

Many viewers picked Tino Franco as Rachel’s front-runner.

“No matter what as the Bachelorette — we see this time and time again — [Rachel] wanted everyone to love her. Anytime a guy broke up with her, she was, like, blindsided, and she was like, ‘Nobody likes me,’” Caila said when asked about some fans’ opinions that the flight instructor put too much emphasis on needing an engagement. “Even Aven adding on to it, I think when they are not falling in love with her and aren’t 100 percent committed. She’s totally blindsided. But yeah, I think she, of course, wants engagement as the Bachelorette. And she probably sees it as a failure if she doesn’t get that.”

Aven and Rachel got into it after he admitted to her friends that even though he knew he wanted to be with her outside of the show, he wasn’t sure if he wanted to propose. Things escalated when Aven said he got “caught up” in the show.

“I think whenever you backtrack, it’s just a cringeworthy moment,” Caila added of Aven, who previously told Rachel he was ready to pop the question. “It’s like, we know what you really meant. And you’re just, like, trying to rewrite history and rewriting history doesn’t work in The Bachelorette, because we get to watch we unfold. And so he’s really just getting caught up on his words.”

They ultimately said goodbye after he tried to convince her that his falling in love with her should be enough.

