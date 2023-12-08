Bachelor in Paradise couple Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock followed their hearts by getting engaged during the Thursday, December 7, season 9 finale.

When the two came face to face to exchange their final roses, Kat, 27, spoke first.

“Coming into Paradise, I did not see this happening. I have always wanted this for myself, but I just never really felt like I was really deserving of it or that it could really happen,” she said, in part. “I’ve never felt so comfortable so quickly with a person in my entire life. And I definitely spent some time doubting myself and seeing this as too good to be true and waiting for something bad to happen because how could something so good come so easy. It’s because of you that I’m standing here right now, happy and incredibly at peace. I am fully and wholeheartedly in love with you.”

John Henry, 31, told Kat that falling in love with her was “totally unexpected” before jumping into his proposal speech.

“I’ve always, kind of, trusted my gut and I feel like in life that it’s helped me at times. Right now, my gut is telling me that it’s too soon — a lot of what ifs, is this real,” he said. “But right now, I’m gonna try something a little different and follow my heart today. My hearts telling me that you are amazing, you are what I’m looking for. I really do see a future with you and I’m not falling in love, I am in love with you too. That being said, Kat will you marry me?”

Kat was first introduced to Bachelor Nation during Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor earlier this year, while John Henry appeared on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette. Upon her arrival to Mexico, Kat pursued a relationship with Brayden Bowers, but she received backlash when she accepted a date with Tanner Courtad, leaving Brayden blindsided. After Tanner went out with Davia Bunch, Kat began showing interest in John Henry, who was already involved with Olivia Lewis. He ultimately chose Kat over Olivia.

While fans labeled Kat the villain of season 9, she asked for empathy in November as she attempted to explain her controversial behavior. “On reality TV, being open and vulnerable is tough. It shows that, like everyone else, we have missteps in life,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are all genuine people, and I apologize if my actions on the show inadvertently hurt others. In the unfiltered lens of reality TV, where vulnerability is both a strength and a struggle, it’s a reminder that as humans, we’re bound to make mistakes along this unpredictable journey.”

She continued: “Sharing our lives with the world takes a toll on our mental well-being. This is a call for understanding and kindness, not as victims or villains, but as people on paths to figuring out our own stories. Let’s recognize our shared vulnerability as humans and encourage growth, learning and understanding as we deal with our imperfections.”

Later that month, Kat defended herself after her castmates scrutinized her decision to pursue multiple men on the beach. “Quick question. So, when a girl dates in Paradise, she’s a homie hopper,” she said in a November TikTok video. “But when a guy dates, he’s exploring his options? Let me know.”

Amid the discussion surrounding Kat’s portrayal on the show, host Jesse Palmer stood up for her. “I really like Kat and I’ve gotten to know Kat, from Zach’s season through Paradise, on and off camera a little bit and spent some time with her,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in November. “And she really is a lovely person with a huge heart. It’s funny, I think you don’t always see the true person throughout the course of a season. So everybody really seems to be on board with Brayden all of a sudden after what happened on Charity’s season. Same with Shanae [Ankney] last year on Paradise, too. They saw a side of her on [Clayton Echard’s] season and they saw a completely different side of her — and a realer, more true side — once they get to Paradise.”