Kat Izzo is opening up about her controversial behavior on the Bachelor in Paradise beach.

Kat, 27, took to Instagram on Monday, November 13, to address how fans have been reacting to her time on the show. “On reality TV, being open and vulnerable is tough. It shows that, like everyone else, we have missteps in life,” she captioned a number of photos of herself from filming. “We are all genuine people, and I apologize if my actions on the show inadvertently hurt others. In the unfiltered lens of reality TV, where vulnerability is both a strength and a struggle, it’s a reminder that as humans, we’re bound to make mistakes along this unpredictable journey.”

Kat continued: “Sharing our lives with the world takes a toll on our mental well-being. This is a call for understanding and kindness, not as victims or villains, but as people on paths to figuring out our own stories. Let’s recognize our shared vulnerability as humans and encourage growth, learning, and understanding as we deal with our imperfections.”

Her fellow BiP stars including Blake Moynes, Jess Girod, Rachel Recchia, Kylee Russell and Mercedes Northup supported Kat in the comments section.

“I’m with ya kat,” Blake, 33, wrote while Jess, 24, added, “Love you.” The other women all commented heart emojis.

While members of Bachelor Nation had her back, some fans shared different opinions. “I’m all for giving Grace & understanding when someone apologizes, but your comment didn’t take any accountability for ‘your actions’ but was a general apology for mistakes people make & you apologized ‘if’ you hurt someone,” one user commented. Another noted, “You earned the villain title. Too late now.”

Throughout season 9 of the show, which premiered in September, Kat has stirred up plenty of drama on the beach. She initially hit it off with Brayden Bowers, who previously appeared on Charity Lawson’s season 20 of The Bachelorette, but she changed her focus as new suitors arrived.

When Tanner Courtad came to the beach, he asked Kat on a date and she accepted —without talking to Brayden, 25, beforehand. Following the date, Brayden told Kat she made him feel “cheap” and “hurt.”

Kat continued to interrupt Brayden during their conversation, who she claimed was being “argumentative” with her.

The following episode — which happened to be Kat’s birthday — Tanner, 30, got asked on a date by Davia Bunch from Zach Shallcross’ season 27 of The Bachelor.

Through tears, Kat declared in a confessional that she was no longer interested in Tanner. “I’ve seen what I needed to see. I want someone who wants to go that extra mile,” she said. “Tanner is a self-serving individual. You literally said yes [to the date] before talking to me. This shows me that you don’t even look at this as a real’ f—king thing.”

She proceeded to take out her emotions on a piñata. “I just wanna hit something,” she said.

After ditching Tanner, Kat expressed interest in John Henry Spurlock, who was previously hanging out with Olivia Lewis.

Olivia, 25, asked Kat to chat about the situation, revealing she felt “super disrespected” that Kat didn’t come to her first before making her move.

Kat explained her perspective, saying, “I just haven’t really felt like we had developed a friendship that I needed to come to you. I’m closer with the other girls and if this was one of them, I absolutely would express that to you.”

Olivia then held her hand in Kat’s face and told her to “move with genuine intention” before walking away.

John Henry, 31, ended up giving his rose to Kat that night, while Olivia received a “friendship rose” from Brayden.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST.