Bachelor in Paradise star Kat Izzo is calling out double standards on the dating show.

“Quick question. So, when a girl dates in Paradise, she’s a homie hopper,” Kat, 27, said in a TikTok video on Thursday, November 30. “But when a guy dates, he’s exploring his options? Let me know.”

Kat’s BiP journey has been filled with ups and downs. After initially forming a connection with Brayden Bowers, she left him heartbroken by going on a date with contestant Tanner Courtad.

“I don’t think that she handled things very well with Brayden,” BiP bartender Wells Adams exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “From my eyes, they were one of the strongest couples on the beach before [Tanner and Tyler Norris] got there. So I was very, very surprised that she didn’t at least be like, ‘Hey, let’s go talk about this beforehand.’ I also hated — and I love Kat — but I hated when she came down dressed up for the date and he was like, ‘Hey, you look beautiful.’ And she totally dismissed him. That broke my heart for Brayden.”

Kat’s relationship status changed again when Tanner was asked on a date with Davia Bunch on her birthday. Angry that he didn’t ask for her approval before accepting the invitation, Kat and Tanner broke up. She proceeded to pursue John Henry Spurlock despite his connection with Olivia Lewis.

John Henry ultimately chose Kat over Olivia, giving her his rose during the show’s November 9 episode. The couple have remained strong in the following episodes, leaving fans to wonder whether they will end the season engaged.

“I found my person, like, I’m going to be engaged,” Kat says via voiceover in a promo for the season 9 finale. John Henry, however, doesn’t seem as certain. “My heart’s telling me to get engaged, but my gut’s telling me, ‘Don’t do it,’” he says in the teaser.

Kat’s latest TikTok upload is not the first time she has taken to social media to defend herself. Earlier this month, she Kat responded to backlash about her behavior on the show with a lengthy Instagram message.

“On reality TV, being open and vulnerable is tough. It shows that, like everyone else, we have missteps in life,” she wrote in a since-deleted post on November 13. “We are all genuine people, and I apologize if my actions on the show inadvertently hurt others. In the unfiltered lens of reality TV, where vulnerability is both a strength and a struggle, it’s a reminder that as humans, we’re bound to make mistakes along this unpredictable journey.”

Kat went on to note that being on reality TV can “take a toll on our mental well-being,” adding, “This is a call for understanding and kindness, not as victims or villains, but as people on paths to figuring out our own stories. Let’s recognize our shared vulnerability as humans and encourage growth, learning, and understanding as we deal with our imperfections.”

The Bachelor in Paradise season 9 finale airs on ABC Thursday, December 7, at 8 p.m. ET.