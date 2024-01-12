Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar left season 27 of The Bachelor going strong after a series of dramatic endings for the franchise.

The sales exec met the travel nurse during the premiere of his season, which filmed in fall 2022 and started airing in January 2023. Shallcross and Biggar hit a rough patch during overnight dates when he confessed that he slept with Gabi Elnicki after previously deciding that he didn’t want to have sex on the show. Elnicki was subsequently angry at the lead for breaking her trust and revealing what happened behind close doors.

“Going in [to] fantasy suite week, I just wanted to use that time — that intimate time — to just get to know each other more on a more emotional level and just see what we’re like off the cameras too. I was just looking forward to that,” Biggar told Us of how Shallcross handled fantasy suites. “And, obviously, I was really excited for our day date and the kayak and whatnot, and, obviously, that turned a little sour pretty quick. But, in Bachelor world, things don’t always go as planned, so I don’t think I really went in with a whole lot of expectations. I was just hoping it would go smoothly and we hit a hurdle for sure. But in the end, we came out stronger.”

The pair did come out stronger than ever and Shallcross proposed during the March 2023 finale. During After the Final Rose, which aired live following the finale, the couple revealed their plans to move in together in Austin, Texas — and their hopes to wed in 2025.

