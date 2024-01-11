Former Bachelor star Zach Shallcross and fiancée Kaity Biggar took the next big step in their relationship with a new house.

“Officially our new home,” Biggar, 29, shared via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 11, showing off their adorable two-story home. The picturesque place is painted white with a black roof and trendy black detailing.

The season 27 couple reside together in Austin, Texas, and Shallcross, 27, also spends a lot of time in his home state of California.

Shallcross proposed to Biggar during the finale of The Bachelor season 27, which aired in early 2023. The pair wasted no time merging their lives, and Biggar revealed via Instagram in July 2023 that they were “officially roommates.”

Moving in together proved to be a great idea for the couple, with Biggar gushing over their decision via her Instagram Stories in October 2023.

“Our relationship has gotten stronger since moving in together. It actually has,” Biggar told fans during a Q&A. “We get to watch movies together and wake up together. We do all the activities together and cook together and clean together.”

As far as a wedding date, Shallcross and Biggar have their sights set on 2025, but they aren’t in any rush to get married.

“This question has been asked so many times. We’re still planning on getting married in 2025. We don’t have anything set in stone yet. We’re just really enjoying this stage of our relationship,” Biggar told her followers, noting that the duo might get hitched in her native Canada. “We toss around the idea of doing a destination wedding and we’re totally open to exploring new ideas and new environments like maybe Canada, who knows.”

Biggar was a standout contestant during Shallcross’ season, catching his eye early.

“She is someone [who] from the very beginning had my attention and is someone that shows and exudes kindness and compassion with, like, everyone,” the former leading man told Us Weekly of the nurse in February 2023. “She just kind of, like, brightens up a room.”

Their relationship progressed through the weeks, and Shallcross eventually popped the question during the finale.

“I can no longer say I’m falling in love with you, because, Kaity Lane, I am so in love with you. You are my world,” he said during his proposal. “The love I feel for you is something I could’ve never imagined and something I thought a lot of my life I would never be able to deserve. I love you so much. I love you with all my heart. You’re the face I want to wake up to every morning. I want to go through life with you and only you. Kaity, I want to be with you forever. … You’re the only one I want in my life.”