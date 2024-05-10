There might not be any crying in baseball, but Bachelor Nation’s Michael Allio proved there’s plenty in soccer.

Allio, 39 — who appeared on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette in 2021 and season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2022 — posted a video via Instagram on Thursday, May 9, of his 7-year-old son, James, having a meltdown after a game with his dad.

“I’m not sure if you can hear this, but my son is crying,” Allio said while showing footage of James’ tantrum. “We played maybe 10 seconds of soccer and I scored a goal. Now he is furious at me.”

Allio laughed and continued, “He said, ‘Don’t talk to me. Ever.’ For the rest of his life.”

The video showed Allio laying in the grass while his son kicked around a ball and continued to cry.

Many of Allio’s followers, especially the ones with kids themselves, found the video to be quite relatable.

“Welcome to parenthood,” one person commented on Allio’s post. “They love you. They hate you. They adore you. They despise you and the circle goes on and somehow in the end they turn out all right.”

Another wrote, “Yup. I won in Mario Kart yesterday even though he beats me all the time he cried and said I’m the worst mommy ever.”

However, not everybody found the humor in Allio’s post.

“You’re filming him while he cries?” one follower questioned.

Another commented, “You could post this and get your point across without posting your son. I’m a parent. It’s one of those things you have to laugh at and sharing the story is fine. You shouldn’t post him. There is a 0 percent chance he would want that if he knew.”

Allio engaged with some of the criticism, even responding to the second commenter, “I see your point.”

“Just to let you know I showed him the video and he was cracking up about it,” Allio continued. “In the video he was actually laughing and crying at the same time because he realized he was being a bit of a diva 😂 it happens to all of us. Appreciate the feedback.”

Allio is currently a single father to James after his wife — and James’ mother — Laura Ritter-Allio died of breast cancer in 2019. The reality star started dating Danielle Maltby while filming Bachelor in Paradise, but the couple split in September 2023.