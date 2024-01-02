Michael Allio is opening up about the past year — and his aspirations for the new one.

“For me, New Year’s acts as a checkpoint in my life … an opportunity to place the past 12 months under a microscopic lens and reflect with a fresh set of eyes,” Allio, 39, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 1, alongside a carousel of snaps featuring his 7-year-old son, James.

“For some reason unbeknownst to me, it always feels more honest and unbiased … perhaps it’s because I’ve allowed enough time for it to make sense?” he continued. “Perhaps the reason doesn’t matter at all … just knowing that it feels different is good enough for me.”

In the post, the Bachelor in Paradise alum shared that 2023 was “an emotional roller-coaster … overladen with so many highs and lows that it’s become a year too difficult to define.” He added that he’s “struggled with finding balance,” including his work schedule and spending time with James.

“I think I wasted too many hours worrying about things outside of my control,” he continued. “This year, I plan on changing that.”

Allio went on to share that 2023 was also “filled with abundance,” where there were “so many memories made and lessons learned.” He also gave thanks to those who “stood by [his] side” and “made [him] laugh” as well as “reminded [him] of the things that really matter.”

“For the first time in a LONG time, I can honestly say … I’m on the right path,” he added. “Things feel good. Things feel right. I feel whole and ya know what? That feels pretty damn good.”

Allio concluded his post on a positive note, sharing that he “can’t help but be hopeful” for 2024 and revealed his one New Year’s resolution — which he called “simple yet challenging.”

“This year, my new year’s resolution is … da da duh ….to be kinder to myself,” he wrote. “So, I begin this new year with a message to … well … me: Dear Michael, I’m so proud of you. Keep your head up … you’re doing great. Life is complicated but one thing is not … I’m grateful that you exist.”

The honest post comes months after Allio made headlines for confirming his split from Bachelor in Paradise costar Danielle Maltby. The pair met during season 8 of the reality series in 2022 and quickly connected over their shared experience of losing a partner. They ultimately left the spinoff show hand-in-hand.

“I guess I’ll just come out with it. We’re not together anymore,” Allio said on Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast in September. “It’s not what we planned. We both threw a lot into this relationship, and it’s really awful when it doesn’t work out.”

Allio hinted in the podcast that the two weren’t compatible.

“You mourn the loss not of just that person and that friend in your life, but also the future that you had envisioned. And it’s to no fault of hers,” he said. “She poured everything into this. … We’re still, you know, working through some things and trying to stay close. But yeah, [the] last couple months have been really tough.”

Days later, Maltby, 38, broke her silence on the pair calling it quits.

“This breakup was not a mutual decision arriving at some perception of incompatibilities,” Maltby claimed via her Instagram Story. “However, I do hope the best for Michael, and I will always have [his son] James in my heart as we move forward separately.”