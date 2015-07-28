Bachelorette buddies! Britt Nilsson sent a sweet congratulatory note to Kaitlyn Bristowe for making it to the Season 11 finale of The Bachelorette on Monday, July 27.

"Congratulations to you, sweet @kaitlynbristowe!!!" the former Bachelorette hopeful wrote, alongside a pic stitch on Instagram. "I'm praying for every blessing in the world to come into your new life! Everything DOES happen for a reason, and tonight is definitely your night, girl! Can't wait to see you and give you a big hug! You are a treasure and a fighter and a woman I am happy to call my friend, truly beautiful inside and out–congratulations !!"

Season 11 of The Bachelorette kicked off in May with Nilsson, 27, and Bristowe, 30, competing to hold court with 25 suitors for the remaining episodes. The California waitress ultimately lost her chance when a majority of the men opted to vie for Bristowe's heart instead.

"I was shocked," Nilsson, who first appeared on Chris Soules' Season 19 of The Bachelor, told Jimmy Kimmel in May. "I just had this feeling that I was supposed to [be the Bachelorette], so in my mind, that meant I'm gonna do the whole season. I met these guys and I felt things starting. I did like some of these guys, there were a few."

After Nilsson bowed out, Bachelorette contestant and Nashville musician Brady Toops told Chris Harrison and Bristowe that he wanted to leave, too. Toops found Nilsson crying in her hotel room and asked her out. The two dated briefly before realizing it wasn't meant to be.

In an Instagram post on July 21, Toops elaborated on his split from Nilsson. "Even though it's sad that Britt & I are no longer together, I want to thank everyone for all the love & support you've shown us," he noted. "She's a special girl and deserves nothing but the best. I'm glad we're still friends (notice the side hug in the pic ). Peace & Love!"

Bristowe, meanwhile, is still with her final pick Shawn Booth, who edged out two-time Bachelorette finalist Nick Viall on Monday's emotional finale.

"I never want you to question what we have ever again because I am completely yours. I will always be faithful to you," Bristowe told Booth at the end of the episode. "I have been waiting so long to tell you how I feel because I love you with all of my heart like I've never loved anybody before. I can't wait to make a lifetime of memories with you and only you because you are the one and you always will be."

Like many members of Bachelor Nation, franchise alum Becca Tilley was beyond excited for the couple. "So happy for my nug & her nug!" the Bachelor Season 19 finalist gushed on Tuesday. "Cant wait to be a bridesmaid in the wedding & a godmother to your 1st child!"

