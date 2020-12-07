Trista Sutter and her husband, Ryan Sutter, posted messages of love to one another on Sunday, December 6, as they celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary amid the firefighter’s battle with a debilitating mystery illness.

“More handsome today than he was on this day 17 years ago, but not only because I see him through the eyes of the mother of his children. Because he continually works to better himself…and us. Because he is the most humble, hard-working, generous, sincere, kind-hearted human with the biggest heart and even bigger muscles,” the former Bachelorette star, 48, captioned a black-and-white photo of her husband on their wedding day. “Because his bravery and resilience is something I personally strive for. And that smile and those eyes. I mean…they pretty much slay me. Happy anniversary, Mr. Sutter and thank you for giving me the best years of my life. HIF. #mylove #mybestfriend #myhero #mydreamcometrue #happyanniversary.”

Ryan, 46, posted a more recent black-and-white pic of his wife wearing a knitted beanie and reflective sunglasses.

“Thank You. For 17 years you’ve been there for me,” he wrote. “Through good times and bad, sickness and health, blue skies and rain. You’ve stood by me through difficult times, supported me through change and sympathized with me through struggle. You’ve shown me grace and taught me gratitude. You challenge me and inspire me. You exemplify love and are a wonderful mother. You are my light, my reason and my hero. You are the best thing that’s ever happened to me and the love of my life. Thank you. I love you. Happy Anniversary Mrs. Sutter… #love.”

“Not sure how I got so lucky,” she replied. “Ilu Mr Sutter.”

Their posts came less than two weeks after the former reality TV star revealed that her husband, who she met on The Bachelorette in 2003, has been seeking answers “for months” about his health issues.

“I’m struggling,” the mother of two wrote in a post-Thanksgiving post on November 29. “This guy…my rock, my best friend, my hero, my love…is struggling. Not every day, and not to the point that he can’t work or cook or exercise or be with family, but enough.”

“This week, we got an answer that would normally be the best answer of all good answers. We found out that Ryan doesn’t have cancer,” Trista, who shares kids Max, 13, and Blakesley, 11, with her husband, continued. “A HUGE relief…without a doubt, especially after fighting to find a doctor to take symptoms that lined up with lymphoma seriously and advocating for the scans to rule it out. But part of us was wanting a diagnosis. Wanting to be able to fight for him to be cured instead of fighting for an answer. How messed up is that? Don’t worry, I know. It’s messed up. But, that’s where we are. In a holding pattern of not knowing. And believe me…I know it could be worse, so for that, I am thankful.”

In his own posts in early December, Ryan wrote that his issues began back in February, when he began feeling “flu like” symptoms but tested negative for COVID multiple times.

“Though I am functional and continue to work my regular fire schedule, I am experiencing a battery of symptoms which include: fatigue – sometimes almost paralyzing, deep body and muscle aches, fevers, night sweats, full body itching with no rash, headaches, neck and throat swelling, congestion, light headedness, nausea, and just general all around not feeling good,” he explained. “Most days I feel about 70%. Somedays I feel a bit better and somedays I can barely get out of bed.”

But he asked his followers not to worry about him.

“I will be fine,” he wrote. “If you must worry, worry about each other. Support each other. Be there for each other. The outpouring of support I have received has been humbling and therapeutic. I could not be more grateful.”