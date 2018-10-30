The Bachelorette’s Blake Addresses Kristina Schulman Dating Rumors

Nothing to see here! The Bachelorette’s Blake Horstmann is setting the record straight about rumors that he’s dating franchise favorite Kristina Schulman.

“I can confirm I am single right now. I am single, we’ll just say that,” Horstmann, who placed second on Becca Kufrin’s season, said during the Monday, October 29, episode of Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Almost Famous podcast. “I mean, we talked, we chatted, we did hang out a couple of times. She’s amazing, she’s great, and you know, we get along really well. But right now, you know, we are hanging out, but it’s nothing serious right now.”

The Colorado native, 29, also opened up about how difficult it is dating post-show. “It’s a weird point in my life, in our life, and me and Ben have talked about this,” he explained. “You know, dating publicly now is pretty hard, you know? So that’s something that I just knew to be, obviously, and I’m having a hard time with.”

Even so, he and Schulman, 25, are not an item: “But right now, no, we are not boyfriend-girlfriend. There’s an answer to the rumors, because I hear it a lot too.”

Horstmann, who has developed a close friendship with Schulman’s ex-boyfriend Dean Unglert, also added that there is “zero tension” between himself and the startup recruiter, 27.

Back in May, Bachelor Nation fans speculated that Schulman and Unglert reconciled their romance at the Stagecoach music festival following a tumultuous split on Bachelor in Paradise season 4 in August 2017. However, Schulman cleared the air while chatting with Us in May.

“We’re not hooking up,” she insisted. “That’s not true. That’s not true. I mean, social media could be crazy. So much can be taken out of context, but no.”

