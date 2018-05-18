Contrary to reports, Kristina Schulman has not reignited her relationship — or Bachelor in Paradise love triangle — with Dean Unglert. The Bachelor alum opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the rumors that she hooked up with her ex at the musical festival Stagecoach in April.

“That’s not true. That’s not true,” Schulman told Us Weekly at Puma’s Defy City event at Paramount Studios on Wednesday, May 16. “I mean, social media could be crazy. So much can be taken out of context, but no. We’re not hooking up.”

Fans will remember Unglert struggling to pick between a relationship with Schulman and Danielle Lombard during season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in August 2017. Schulman and Unglert ended up briefly pursing a relationship outside the series, but the latter moved on with Bachelor Winter Games costar Lesley Murphy after their split. His relationship with Murphy, however, was also short-lived.

“I’ve talked to him since his breakup with Lesley, but it’s nothing like… it’s not hooking up, to clarify,” Schulman, who originally appeared on Ben Higgins season of The Bachelor in 2016, explained. The reality TV personality also opened up to Us about the upcoming fifth season of BIP, which she will not appear on.

“Paradise… Actually I am [excited to watch], but nervous at the same time because I know how it’s going to be. Like I kind of have an idea what everyone will be going through. I hope everyone finds love in one way or another!” she told Us, adding that she “knows a couple people that will be on it.”

Reporting by Emily Marcus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!