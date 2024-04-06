Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson revealed she’s one-week post-op after getting a boob job.

Lawson, 28, talked about getting her “girlies done” during a TikTok video on Friday, April 5, calling it the “best decision” she’s made for herself in “a hot minute.”

“There has been a lot of speculation and also a lot of you all have reached out to me,” Lawson said, mentioning how much she “appreciates” the “encouraging” and “uplifting” messages she received from fans.

Lawson showed off her results and said she wanted to have a “very natural” look.

“If I turn to the side a little bit, like, it’s still like in proportion with my frame. I’m very petite and tiny. So, I knew that going in, and I was like, I don’t want this to be like, ‘Oh my God, this girl got her titties done,’” she continued.

The season 27 star said she ultimately underwent the surgery “for myself” and toyed with the idea “for a long time.”

Lawson shouted out her Los Angeles-based surgeon, Dr. Daniel Barrett, and opened up about the “very quick turnaround” she experienced after going under the knife.

“He’s the best in the industry, truly,” she said of her Beverly Hills doc. “For me to be on day two [post-op] and I was up around like, ‘Hey,’ moving, trying to get used to them. It was everything, and I would have not been able to do it I don’t think if I did not go to him.”

The Bachelor Nation star is “healing well” and even jumped on a couple of cross-country flights during the past week.

“I was able to, obviously, fly back to New York, go to New York bridal week and now I’m back in L.A.,” she continued. “So I probably should, like, hang tight on flying so much, but you know, just got things to do.”

Lawson is “really proud” and “really happy” with her decision and the results of her surgery, encouraging followers, “If you’re on the fence about it, don’t be. Jump in, do it.”

The reality star said she shared the news of her surgery to be “transparent” with her followers.

“I want to be the person that when you look at me, you see someone who’s being transparent in the conversation and normalizing these experiences that we are so many of us go through, but we feel like we can’t talk about or it’s like out of fear of judgment,” Lawson said, adding she was initially “fearful” of the public’s reaction. “It’s 2024, and if you ain’t living your life for you at this point, I don’t know what else to tell you. It’s the biggest lesson that I’ve learned from myself.”