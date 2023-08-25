Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko’s future is looking rosy after they got engaged on The Bachelorette.

“I left [Dotun’s] last-chance date and that was when I made that just executive decision of like, ‘This is it,’” Charity exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2023 of the moment she knew Dotun was The One. “And as we know, I did have a very solid connection with Joey [Graziadei, my runner-up]. So leading up to those moments, a lot of things were at play, different things were moving and shifting every single day.”

While Charity was previously torn between Dotun and Joey, she ultimately sent the tennis pro home on proposal day. Dotun went on to pop the question with a Neil Lane sparkler.

“Charity, you’ve inspired me. You’ve shown me that a good thing can really just be a good thing,” Dotun gushed during his televised proposal in Fiji. “The love that we have is perfect. And so, Miss Charity Lawson, would you do me the honor of turning this fairy tale into a reality?”

Charity accepted Dotun’s proposal — and gave him the final rose. Keep reading for the pair’s full relationship timeline:

Out of the Limo, Into the Bachelor Mansion

New York-based Dotun was one of Charity’s suitors on season 20 of The Bachelorette. They formed an immediate connection after he shared his immigration story.

Related: Status Check! Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation splits hit harder than others. The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 19 years of marriage in December 2022. […]

Back-to-Back Dates

Dotun was the only Bachelorette season 20 contestant to receive two one-on-one dates — in successive weeks. One week after they bungee-jumped in Stevenson, Washington, Charity invited Dotun to run a marathon with her in New Orleans.

Charity later told Us in August 2023 that their first date was “life-changing.” She added: “Along the journey has been beautiful, but I made [my final] decision at his last chance date.”

Hometown Sweeties

Dotun was initially disheartened that his parents were unavailable to attend his hometown date due to their previously scheduled vacation to Nigeria. Charity was set to meet her man’s siblings and grandmother before her future in-laws made a surprise appearance. Dotun’s mom even proclaimed that if the consultant was Charity’s choice, she would host an elaborate Nigerian wedding.

Dotun and Charity’s families met for the first time in person — after “lots of FaceTimes” — during After The Final Rose in August 2023.

“They love each other! It’s been so fun,” the child and family therapist gushed to Us. “They’re just cutting up together, which is what we imagine would happen. .. He’s become so close with my brother as I imagined would happen. We’re obviously excited for the future and can’t get over this whole engagement and what’s to come.”

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

Soulmate Vibes

During Dotun’s final date in Fiji, he presented Charity with a “scavenger hunt” of their Bachelorette journey. The hunt concluded with a locket that had each of their baby photos inside.

She Said Yes!

After Dotun proposed, Charity gave him her final rose. “You have made me feel alive. You’ve made me believe in love again. You’ve made me feel so valued and so seen,” she said during the episode. “And so, Dotun, when I stand here in this moment, I want a forever future with you. I see you as my husband. I see you as my future. I see it so clearly. I don’t have any doubts. I don’t question it.”

August 2023

During the couple’s appearance on After the Final Rose, Dotun informed Charity that she was joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 32.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“We both talked about it and it’s something that I didn’t really know was going to truly happen, but he, obviously, is so supportive of it, which I admire,” she told Us, noting Dotun would be relocating to California during the dance competition. “And he’s my biggest fan, which is great to have that. … We’ll be doing it together. He just won’t be the one dancing. I’ll be up there, [but] he’ll be along.”

Charity added that Dotun will “always be my priority” throughout her stint in the ballroom.