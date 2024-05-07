Some of Bachelor Nation’s favorite stars reunited for an epic Hawaii group vacation

“Gang gang 🤩,” former Bachelorette Charity Lawson captioned a beach group selfie via her Instagram Story on Monday, May 6. The snap featured Lawson, 28, sitting alongside her fiancé, Dotun Olubeko, and fellow Bachelor Nation couples Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson and Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar.

Several members of the group offered insight into the tropical trip via social media, including Dotun, 31, who snapped a pic of their dinner at the 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay resort. Joey, 28, also posted a pic of his food from the meal in addition to resharing Charity’s beach selfie with the hilarious caption: “Sunny skies and pasty thighs 🫡.”

While the reality stars’ trip was filled with beach hangouts and delicious meals, it also included some athletic activities. “The boys ⛳️,” Zach, 27, captioned an Instagram Story pic of himself and Joey golfing in Kukui’ula with some other friends.

Kaity, 27, also treated fans to another sweet Instagram Story group selfie, as they smiled at the camera while looking in a window.

The group’s history with each other goes back to Zach’s season 27 of The Bachelor in 2023. Charity, 28, made it to Zach’s final four women before being sent home after hometown dates. Zach popped the question to Kaity while Charity went on to lead The Bachelorette season 20 later that year.

Charity narrowed down her group of men to Dotun and Joey, ultimately choosing to send the latter home. Joey followed in Charity’s footsteps and became the lead of The Bachelor season 28, which he ended engaged to Kelsey, 25.

Earlier this year, the three couples reunited to film an episode of Celebrity Family Feud together. “Mama I made it!!” Charity captioned BTS Instagram pics from the show in April. “Best time competing with the fam on celebrity family feud 🌹🤩❤️.”

Charity previously poked fun at the groups’ shared history with each other while posting a December 2023 TikTok of herself, Dotun, Joey, Zach, Kaity and fellow Bachelor Nation couple Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell jamming to music while grabbing drinks.

“POV: you’re home for the holidays and you walk in a bar 4 shots deep and are suddenly reunited with everyone you went to HS with (or dated 🫣),” she jokingly captioned the clip.

Charity and Dotun previously told Us Weekly in October 2023 that they were planning to tie the knot in 2025 or 2026. At the time, Dotun noted that they were “just trying to enjoy” their engagement but didn’t want to “wait too long” to tie the knot. Zach and Kaity, for their part, announced last month that their nuptials are officially set for October 2025.

As Joey and Kelsey gear up to move in together, Kelsey admitted to Us last month that she was “nervous about him leaving the toilet seat up” in their shared home. “I need to work on that one,” Joey confessed. “We’ll take it one step at a time.”

He went on to gush that he’s excited “to be around each other so much” once they move in, adding, “We finally will be able to just do small things together.”