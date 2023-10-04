Charity Lawson is busy competing on Dancing With the Stars right now, but she’s finding time to think about her upcoming wedding to fiancé Dotun Olubeko — the early stages, at least.

“We have not started planning and executing plans, but we’re starting to talk about dates,” the season 20 Bachelorette, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Tuesday, October 3, taping of Dancing With the Stars. “We’re looking at 2025, maybe 2026. So, give us another year.”

Lawson added that she and Olubeko, 31, are “just trying to enjoy” the early days of their engagement “but also not wait too long.”

The couple got engaged during the season finale of The Bachelorette, which aired on August 21. “There’s no words, and I’ve told this to her — love is not enough of a word to describe how I feel about her. She’s everything to me. She [has] only become more of everything since filming ended,” Olubeko gushed during After the Final Rose. “I’ve never been more certain about anything in my life. I want to keep rocking and keep moving.”

Lawson, for her part, said at the time that she and her fiancé want to wed “sooner rather than later” but plan to take their time. “We’re just enjoying the season of life,” she added.

While Lawson’s schedule is pretty packed thanks to DWTS, she told Us on Tuesday that she and Olubeko still make time for date nights. “We went on a date last Thursday and we went to a comedy club,” she said. “He loves comedy. And when I say I had the best time, I was laughing my ass off. Sorry, but it was so good!”

The twosome are also watching The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, both of which premiered last week. Lawson added that “of course” she knows whether any of her friends in Paradise found love, but she “can’t say” just yet.

In the meantime, Lawson is thriving on DWTS, where she and partner Artem Chigvintsev earned the highest score of the evening on the season premiere. (During the Tuesday episode, Ezra Sosa subbed in after Chigvintsev, 41, tested positive for COVID-19.)

The rigorous schedule of DWTS has tested Bachelor Nation romances in the past, but Lawson told Us in August that she and Olubeko aren’t worried. ​​“We both talked about it and it’s something that I didn’t really know was going to truly happen, but he, obviously, is so supportive of it, which I admire,” she explained. ” And he’s my biggest fan, which is great to have. So, he will be here with me in L.A. as we take on this — we’ll be doing it together. He just won’t be the one dancing. I’ll be up there, [but] he’ll be along.”

With reporting by Hannah Kahn